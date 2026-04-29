Warri Queen Eulogises Otumfuo’s Leadership

Ivie Atuwatse III exchanging pleasantries with Otumfuo while His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse Ill looks on

QUEEN OF the Warri Kingdom, Ivie Atuwatse III, has joined the league of prominent personalities who have eulogised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following the commemoration of his 27th anniversary on the Golden Stool.

Present at the anniversary ceremony together with His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse lIl, the queen expressed admiration towards Otumfuo, applauding him for upholding the rich culture of Asanteman.

The distinguished Pillar of Peace Award was also conferred to His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse Ill, CFR, for his commitment to unity, leadership and cultural preservation.

Ivie Atuwatse III, in a post on social media, highlighted the significance of the celebration while indicating that there is a need for continuous unity among African people for progress.

“lt was a pleasure to attend the World Meets in Ghana Executive Dinner Ball at the revered Manhyia Palace in celebration of the 27th Coronation Anniversary of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, alongside His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse Ill.

“The evening reflected the richness of culture and the harmony between tradition and forward-thinking leadership, with the theme “Advancing Peace & Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision” resonating throughout. Hosted by His Majesty alongside Her Royal Highness, Lady Julia Osei Tutu Il, the evening unfolded in an atmosphere of grace, warmth, and dignity. It also held a special moment of recognition for Her Excellency, Honorable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in honour of her lifelong service and global impact.

“Africa is not without vision or wisdom. She is full of both. Our task is to elevate these by continually choosing peace, honour our heritage and build with intention. May His Majesty continue to reign in peace, impact, and grace,” the post read.

The 27th anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s reign on the Golden Stool was a grand affair, showcasing rich cultural displays and traditions. The event, held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, brought together dignitaries from Ghana and abroad, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other notable figures.

A symbolic gold clock artwork, crafted with 27 ounces of gold, was unveiled and auctioned for GH¢1.5 million, symbolising the Asantehene’s 27-year reign. The event featured traditional music, dance, and other cultural performances, showcasing the rich heritage of the Asante people.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke