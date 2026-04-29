Ansah Defends GPL Amid Calls For Local Talent In Black Stars

John Ansah

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), John Ansah, has dismissed criticism of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), insisting it remains one of the strongest domestic competitions on the African continent.

His comments come as debate grows over the composition of the Black Stars following the appointment of Carlos Queiroz ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Stakeholders have renewed calls for more home-based players to be included in the national team.

At present, Benjamin Asare of Accra Hearts of Oak is the only locally based player in the senior squad, raising concerns about limited opportunities for domestic talents.

Speaking on the issue, Ansah acknowledged that while the league has areas to improve, it remains highly competitive within Africa. He stressed that comparisons across the continent show Ghana’s topflight still ranks among the best.

Meanwhile, Queiroz has been actively assessing local players, attending friendly matches involving the Black Galaxies against Heart of Lions and Aduana Stars as part of his evaluation process.

The Black Stars coach is expected to announce his final World Cup squad on June 1, 2026 as preparations intensify for the global tournament later this year.

By Wletsu Ransford