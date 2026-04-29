Kudus Rejects Surgery Amid World Cup Fears

Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus, has reportedly decided against undergoing surgery for his latest injury setback, despite advice from Tottenham Hotspur medical staff.

The midfielder is dealing with a fresh hamstring injury, having already been sidelined since January with a quad problem. The latest setback has effectively ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham are understood to have recommended surgery after specialist assessments, viewing it as the most reliable route to full recovery. However, Kudus has opted against the procedure, choosing instead to pursue a conservative rehabilitation plan.

The decision is believed to be influenced by concerns over the recovery timeline. Surgery could keep him out for an extended period, potentially jeopardising his availability for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kudus is keen to remain in contention for the tournament, although his fitness remains uncertain. The midfielder has been a key figure for the Black Stars in recent years, making his potential absence a concern for the technical team.

His current situation leaves both club and country in a delicate position, balancing the need for long-term fitness against the urgency of returning in time for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, he is now expected to continue his recovery under close medical supervision, with his progress likely to determine whether he can regain fitness in time for the global tournament.