Black Stars Coach Embarks On European Scouting Tour

Carlos Queiroz

New Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has travelled to Europe on an early scouting mission to assess Ghanaian players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum.

The Portuguese tactician, recently unveiled in Accra after replacing Otto Addo, has quickly begun preparations to shape his squad for the global tournament.

Before departing, Queiroz evaluated home-based players during friendly matches involving the Black Galaxies against Aduana Stars and Heart of Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, continuing his assessment of local talent.

He has also held discussions with key senior figures in the squad, including the team captain and a leading midfielder, focusing on leadership and expectations ahead of the World Cup.

The European tour is expected to feature meetings with established internationals and emerging prospects, as well as attendance at matches across top leagues where Ghanaian players are active. Supported by his technical team, Queiroz aims to evaluate player form, communicate tactical ideas, and refine his strategy.

Ghana will make their fifth World Cup appearance in 2026, drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama. The Black Stars open their campaign against Panama on June 17, before facing England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.

Queiroz has been tasked with improving Ghana’s performance on the world stage after group-stage exits in 2014 and 2022.

By Wletsu Ransford