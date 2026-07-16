Jonina Ladies, Debibi United FC Get Tryton Motors Sponsorship Deals

Alhaji Fadi Fattal (4th L) with Betty Rosby Mensah, Richard Ntow and Women FA officials at the event

Auto firm Tryton Motors Ltd. has reaffirmed its support for Ghanaian football after signing sponsorship agreements with Women’s side Jonina Football Academy Ladies and Ghana Premier League club, Debibi United FC.

The deals, unveiled at a ceremony attended by football administrators, club officials, players and the media, are aimed at supporting club development, youth empowerment and community engagement through football.

Group Business Development Director of Tryton Motors, Alhaji Fadi Fattal, said the partnership goes beyond branding to include fan engagement activities, community outreach programmes, media campaigns and club activations designed to raise the visibility of both teams.

He described football as, “a powerful platform for inspiring young people, uniting communities and promoting values such as discipline, teamwork, leadership and perseverance.”

“Tryton Motors remains committed to investing in initiatives that create opportunities for young talent while contributing to the overall development of Ghanaian football,” Mr. Fattal added.

Jonina Ladies CEO, Betty Rosby Mensah, described the sponsorship as a significant milestone for the club and for women’s football in the country.

She said the deal reflects growing corporate confidence in the women’s game and pledged that Jonina Ladies would represent the Tryton Motors brand with professionalism, discipline and creativity while continuing to develop female talent.

Debibi United CEO, Richard Ntow, also welcomed the partnership, noting it comes at a critical stage in the club’s growth.

“The support will help strengthen player development, improve the club’s operations and create more opportunities for young footballers to realise their potential,” he said.

The event also highlighted financial challenges facing women’s football in Ghana.

Speakers urged more corporate organisations to invest in the women’s game.

They expressed optimism that partnerships such as Tryton Motors’ would inspire greater private sector support, improve player welfare and contribute to the long-term growth and sustainability of football in the country.

By Wletsu Ransford