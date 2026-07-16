Religion Must Unite, Not Divide – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a group photograph with Busia family, Archbishop Eddie Fabin and Godfred Yeboah Dame

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians to protect the country’s inter-religious tolerance, saying faith must be a bridge for nation building and not a source of division.

He gave the admonition on Saturday in Wenchi during the dedication of a new 800-capacity cathedral of the Lighthouse Chapel International to the memory of Ghana’s former Prime Minister, Prof. Kofi Abrefa Busia.

The ceremony coincided with the anniversary of Prof. Busia’s death. The cathedral, with ancillary facilities, was financed by Prof. Busia’s children and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The event was held under the theme: “Faith That Builds Nations: Character, Service and the Ghana We Want to Build Together.”

As part of the dedication, a biographical film titled ‘The Prof: A Heart of Faith’ was premiered. The 90-minute film traced Prof. Busia’s life from his childhood in Wenchi through his years as a university don to his tenure as Prime Minister between 1969 and 1972.

Dr. Bawumia described Prof. Busia’s life as one anchored in faith, character and service.

“His life cannot be reduced to politics alone, it is a story that is shaped by faith,” he said.

“His faith formed him and because he was anchored on strong values, he was able to serve with a moral seriousness that still speaks to us today.”

He said the values that shaped Prof. Busia should compel Ghanaians to reflect on the kind of faith they profess, the character they carry, and the kind of service they offer.

“Faith that does not help build a better society has not fully answered its calling,” Dr. Bawumia stated. “It shaped his understanding of human dignity and commitment to democracy. It shaped his conviction that government must serve people and not dominate them.”

Speaking as a Muslim in a Christian cathedral, Dr. Bawumia said Ghana’s religious harmony is a blessing that must be guarded jealously.

“As a Muslim, I stand here today in this Christian cathedral with deep respect and gratitude,” he said.

“In many parts of the world, religion has become a source of suspicion and conflict, but in Ghana, by the grace of God, faith can still be a bridge. This blessing we must protect jealously. We must never take it for granted,” he stressed.

He called on citizens to come together across faith lines to build the country.

“Faith should not divide us but deepen our humanity, not weaken us but enrich us, and not judge one another by labels but by the quality of our character and the sincerity of our service,” he said.

Tributes

Archbishop Eddie Fabin, preaching on behalf of Lighthouse founder Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, commended the Busia family for building the cathedral.

Quoting 1 Kings 8:18, he noted that just as David’s son built the temple, it was fitting that Prof. Busia’s children built a house for the Lord.

By Daniel Y. Dayee, Wenchi