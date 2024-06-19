KiDi, Others Thrill At EMY Africa Expo

KiDi performing live on stage

Last Saturday’s EMY Africa Expo ‘Live in the Park’ experience will forever linger in the minds of patrons as KiDi, the headline performer, thrilled patrons with most of his hit songs.

The one-time Artiste of the Year took centre stage at the Expo, delivering jaw-breaking performances with his hit songs such as ‘Touch It’, ‘Shut Up’, ‘Mon Bebe’, ‘Likor’, ‘Enjoyment’ among others.

KiDi, after his performance, expressed appreciation to the fans for supporting his music, promising them of releasing hit singles in the coming months.

The event hosted by Kojo Manuel, also witnessed performances from DJ Mac Tonto and DJ Sam on the night.

The ‘Live in the Park’ forms part of a lineup of activities of the three-day (June 14 – 16) EMY Africa Expo established to elevate the visibility of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The Expo provided networking opportunities for businesses in various sectors such as sports, travel, automobiles, arts and culture, health, and fashion.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke