Rev Anyani-Boadum Celebrates Birthday With Orphans

Nana Awo Abena Ntowbea presenting to Rev Anyani-Boadum (right), a happy birthday collage put together by the orphans

Right Reverend Nana Anyani-Boadum, founder and General Overseer of Jesus Generation Ministry celebrated his 70th birthday with orphans at Royal Seed Orphanage at Papase in the Central Region.

He donated items such as rice, diapers, detergent, milk, cookies, drinks, and medications worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the orphanage.

He also presented a cheque for an undisclosed amount of money to the home.

In support of Rt. Rev. Anyani-Boadum’s initiative, the London branch of the Jesus Generation Ministry also donated GH¢10,000 to the orphanage to support the general upkeep of the children.

He spent hours engaging and praying with the orphans.

Right Reverend Anyani-Boadum made a commitment to the orphanage during his visit that, for the next two years, the orphans will receive pro-bono treatment for eye disorders and quarterly scans from the Third Eyecare and Vision Centre.

The deal will have Third Eyecare and Vision Centre provide quarterly eye care services, including free eye screening and treatment.

Furthermore, as part of its corporate social responsibility, the hospital will provide free general health screenings to kids who have been referred by the church-run orphanage with other illnesses.

As a result of the partnership, the hospital will visit the orphanage once every three months to check the kids for eye disorders and treat those who require it, as well as supply medication and spectacles.

Rt. Rev. Anyani-Boadum, who is also an executive member of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), was accompanied to the orphanage by his family and some members of the church.

Rev. Anyani Boadum, according to the orphanage’s director, Nana Awo Abena Ntowbea, had been a long-time supporter of the home since he adopted the clinic’s dispensary.

“He has raised the bar of support this time, in honour of his 70th birthday,” she pointed out.