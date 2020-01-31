Knii Lante Lauds Gov’t

Knii Lante

The versatile reggae singer and songwriter Dr Nii Lante Blankson, known in the showbiz scene as Knii Lante, has lauded government for releasing 307 ambulances to all districts and major hospitals across the country.

In a post on social media the reggae artiste said “I am so glad that finally the ambulances are on the road and working. It has been something that has been on my heart and has been crusading for about a year now.”

Knii Lante, a physician specialist at the Trust Hospital in his post, urged the government to invest more in the health sector in future, adding “this is definitely a step in the right direction.”

The reggae artiste who is currently promoting his latest afro-beats single, Baby Be Mine featuring Chymny, was recently honored with a special award at an event organized by The Trust Hospital (TTH) in Accra.

The special award was in recognition of his hard work, being the Trust hospital’s first-ever permanent physician specialist—who also developed the medical facility’s first-ever treatment protocols for internal medicine and other general practices he initiated.

Knii Lante has performed on various stages with some of the world’s most celebrated artistes and is featured on Blakk Rasta’s song ‘Barrack Obama’.

The late Michael Dwamena also featured him on his hit song, ‘NGOZI’, which won an award in 2007/2008 for best collaboration.

He released his first album titled ‘Love & Revolution’ produced by Zapp Mallet, Robert Johnson and Joe Amoah in 2010.

The album had hit songs like ‘Road’ (a tribute to Dr Kwame Nkrumah), ‘When You Love Someone’ (featuring Trigmatic) and ‘Lagos to Vienna’.

In 2012, he received the award for the best vocalist at the Ghana Music Awards.

He also released a single, ‘House of Pain’, recorded in Jamaica with producer Dean Fraser, which won him another award.