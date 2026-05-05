Korle Bu Lab Scientists Demand Retraction Over ‘False’ Claims

Dr. Abdul Hakam Abubakar

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (Korle Bu Chapter) has called on the Korle Bu Doctors Association (KODA) to withdraw what it describes as “false and damaging” claims regarding laboratory operations at the facility.

The laboratory scientists are contesting assertions by KODA that the exclusion of Laboratory Physicians from the hospital’s Central Laboratory is negatively affecting healthcare delivery and specialist training. The concerns form part of an ongoing industrial action by the doctors, who are demanding the inclusion of Laboratory Physicians in laboratory services.

General Secretary of the group, Dr. Abdul Hakam Abubakar, dismissed the allegations and cautioned against attempts to undermine the role of laboratory professionals.

“There has not been any instance where we have tried to use force or physical means to engage with doctors. We have always called for collaboration within the laboratory,” he stated.

He further challenged claims that laboratory results are inconsistent with clinical diagnoses, urging those making such allegations to provide proof.

“We are calling on them to present evidence to support their claims,” he added.

Dr. Abubakar maintained that laboratory scientists and doctors at the hospital have traditionally worked together, stressing that quality healthcare depends on cooperation among professionals.

“The healthcare system is a collaborative environment that requires the collective efforts of different professionals to deliver the best outcomes for patients,” he noted.

However, the association rejected suggestions that medical doctors should head laboratory services, insisting that such a move would not be accepted.

“Any attempt to place laboratory services under the leadership of someone other than a medical laboratory scientist will be fiercely resisted,” he warned.

The development highlights growing friction between the two professional groups over the management and structure of laboratory services at the country’s premier referral hospital.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong