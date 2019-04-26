Kotoko Storm Manhyia …For Otumfuo’s Grand Durbar

The Kotoko players at the grand durbar

THE ENTIRE playing body of Kumasi Asante Kotoko visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday.

They were there to pay homage to the owner of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, since his ascension to the Golden Stool 20 years ago.

President Akufo-Addo and other top dignitaries were present at the traditional programme.

The Kotoko contingent was made up of management members, the technical team and the players.

Top players like Sogne Yacouba and Amos Frimpong led the rest of the team as they paid homage to Otumfuo.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi P