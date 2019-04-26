Bawumia Mourns C.K Tedam

C.K. Tedam

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid glowing tribute to the late Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), C.K. Tedam.

Mr. Tedam passed on Friday morning in Accra at the age of 94.

He had been unwell for sometime now

and was taking treatment at Nyaho Medical centre in Accra.

C. K. Tedam first won election to parliament as an independent candidate in 1954.

Mr. Tedam was a founding member of the Northern People’s Party. He stood and won another election to parliament in 1956 on the ticket of the Northern People’s Party, NPP.

Dr. Bawumia in a statement, says “I have received with sadness the death of our father and venerable statesman Mr. Clement Kubindiwor Tedam affectionately called C.K Tedam.”

He stated that “He epitomised honesty, loyalty, humility, wisdom and was a source of inspiration to me and anyone who was privileged to know him.”

According to him, Mr. Tedam “served Ghana and the New Patriotic Party with dedication, dignity, and zeal.”

BY Melvin Tarlue