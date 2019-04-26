Baby Thief Jailed 5 Yrs

Mawusi Rose Fiaku

Mawusi Rose Fiaku, the 42-year old woman who stole a one-year-old baby in Takoradi, has bern sentenced to five years imprisonment in hard labour.

A Gender Court in Sekondi in the Western Region sentenced her after convicting her of the unlawful act she committed on Friday March 22, 2019.

Rose Fiaku had pleaded guilty to the charge of child stealing and the court presided over by Abena Agyin Doku, sentenced her on her own plea.

Meanwhile, the case of the alleged boyfriend of the convict, Lawson Lartey, who is facing a charge of abetment, has been adjourned to Monday, April 29, 2019 for ruling.

Lawrence Lartey had denied any wrong doing.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi