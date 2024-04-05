Krachi East MCE Dies During Matriculation Programme

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East, Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, passed away on Friday afternoon during a matriculation programme at Dambai College of Education.

The unfortunate incident was reported by Adom News’ reporter, Obremponba K. Owusu.

According to eyewitnesses, Mr. Aborkugya Mensah fell unconscious while delivering a speech at the college event.

Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead on his way to the Worawora Government Hospital.

This comes as a tragic for the region, as it marks the second untimely death of a Municipal Chief Executive within the past two years.

Mr. Mensah had replaced Francis Kofi Okesu, who also died under mysterious circumstances in Kumasi.

In September 2022, Mr. Okesu’s lifeless body was discovered in a hotel room.

The former MCE had checked into the hotel on Friday for a weekend stay.

Witnesses reported seeing him moving around and meeting with people on Saturday. However, on Sunday, staff members became concerned when he did not emerge from his room or roam the hotel premises.

Authorities were alerted, and upon forcibly opening the hotel room door, they discovered Mr. Okesu’s naked body lying on the bed in a supine position. Traces of a whitish substance, suspected to be semen, were found on his thighs.

Francis Kofi Okesu was laid to rest at his residence in Dambai Community One, Oti Region, in November 2022.

The sudden and tragic deaths of two Municipal Chief Executives have left the community in shock, raising questions and concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding these unfortunate incidents. Investigations are underway to determine the causes of both deaths.

The passing of Bernard Aborkugya Mensah has left a void in the Krachi East region, as he was widely respected for his dedication to public service.

Officials and community members express their condolences to his family during this difficult time.

By Vincent Kubi