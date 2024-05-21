Black Star Marathon Announce Sponsors

Dr. Eric Kwame Adae

Runathon Ghana Foundation, organisers of the 2024 Black Star Marathon, has announced the current official sponsors for Ghana’s premier marathon.

A media release from the communication department of Runathon Ghana Foundation signed by Dr. Eric Kwame Adae, founding president, stated, “We’re thrilled to announce the current official sponsors for this year’s Black Star Marathon! A huge thank you to these incredible partners for their support. Join us in celebrating these fantastic brands that are helping make this year’s marathon unforgettable! ”

“Currently, our sponsors include Accra City Hotel, Hollard Insurance Ghana, American Pacific Mortgage, Chocolate Clothing By Kweku Bediako, Sunseekers Tours, Runathon, and Win Some Group. We invite more corporate bodies to also sponsor the Black Star Marathon, an international programme that is poised to become a marquee event on the African sporting calendar,” he added.

This year’s Black Star Marathon is also being staged in partnership with Drake Relays, Ghana Athletics Association, The Trust Hospital, and eGo-Tickets.

The race (a 42.2km for men and women, and wheelchair categories, and a 10km mass run/jog/walk) scheduled for July 27 at the Independence Square in Accra is expected to attract some 10,000 runners from across the globe.

The Black Star Marathon aims to unite Black people around the world with the entire human race through the joy of running. No matter their reason for running, the Black Star Marathon aims to be a rewarding experience that helps athletes of all skill levels reach their full potential.