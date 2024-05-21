NCCE Intensifies Inter-Party Engagement

Kathleen Addy

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is taking proactive measures to prevent violence before, during, and after the December 7 elections.

Chairperson of the NCCE, Kathleen Addy, stated that the commission has intensified its engagement with inter-party actors to uphold the country’s democracy.

As part of this effort, the NCCE has established Inter-Party National Dialogue Committees (IPDCs) at both the regional and district levels. These committees serve as platforms for dialogue and collaboration among political parties, stakeholders, and citizens.

They aim to address electoral concerns, promote tolerance, and mitigate potential conflicts. To ensure comprehensive representation, the IPDCs include political parties at the regional and district levels, party-affiliated groups, youth wings such as TEIN, TESCON, and Nasara Club, faith-based organisations, civil society organisations (CSOs), independent governance institutions, security services, traditional leaders, and the National Peace Council.

Ms. Addy highlighted the pivotal role played by the IPDCs in promoting peaceful coexistence and resolving disputes among political parties during past elections.

Through constructive dialogue and mediation, these committees have successfully defused tension, addressed grievances, and facilitated the smooth conduct of elections.

“Their efforts have significantly contributed to upholding the values and integrity of Ghana’s electoral processes. In preparation for the upcoming elections, the IPDCs have already begun inter-party dialogues in many districts,” she stated.

She said, “Regular meetings will be held at least once every month leading up to election day, with emergency meetings called if any issues arise that could impact the peaceful conduct of the elections.”

The committee will monitor various issues, including the defacing of posters, intemperate and abusive campaign messages, fake news dissemination, and disregard for rules governing political rallies and processions.

Additionally, the committee will address religious and ethnic differences that may create intolerance and affect peaceful coexistence.

Speaking on the commission’s 2024 theme, “Together We Can Build Ghana. So Get Involved,” Kathleen Addy emphasised the importance of institutional collaboration during the election cycle. She stated that the IPDCs is an excellent example of state institutions working together for the benefit of the country. Institutional collaboration is not only crucial for development but also critical for maintaining peace and security, and ensuring free and fair elections.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke