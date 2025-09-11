KRIF Ghana Honours Customers

The award winners

A leading stationery supplier, KRIF Ghana Limited, on Tuesday honoured its customers and partners for their loyalty and service excellence at the DURABLE-KRIF Customer Awards & Products Exhibition in Accra.

The event, which also marked KRIF Ghana’s 39th anniversary, brought together clients, corporate partners, and representatives from international brands to celebrate with the company.

Brand representatives and partners such as OLYMPIA, HERLITZ, PELIKAN, FELLOWES, and UCHIDA were also presented with plaques and certificates for their continued trust in KRIF Ghana as their official distributor in the region.

Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, reflecting on the company’s nearly four decades of operations, said product quality has been the bedrock of its success, alongside a strong commitment to partnerships.

“KRIF Ghana is celebrating 39 years of existence; 39 years of serving our nation, supporting businesses, and building lasting partnerships. When a business stands for nearly four decades, people ask: what is the secret? The answer lies in the values we hold dear and the principles we have never compromised,” he said.

He emphasised that customer service has always been central to their operations.

“Many of our customers are more than clients; they are family. What keeps a business running for 39 years? The answer is simple: quality products, excellent service, loyal customers, and enduring partnerships. These are the pillars that have carried us, and these are the values that will take us into the next decade,” he stated.

As part of the celebrations, KRIF Ghana offered participants a 50% discount on all items, including money-counting machines and security safes, as a token of appreciation for their loyalty.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah