ICU Lauds Govt For Reviving Shea Factory

Morgan Ayawine

The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), Ghana, has commended the government for reviving the PBC Shea Limited Factory in the Savanna Region in a bid to create sustainable jobs.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary, Morgan Ayawine, the union also urged government to extend timely support to other struggling State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The ICU expressed excitement over government’s swift response, following its appeal during a Regional Conference in Tamale on March 27, 2025, ahead of its 12th Quadrennial Delegates Conference in Accra.

It further expressed hope that other struggling industries would attract similar government attention to enhance job creation.

“The initiative is very much welcomed, but it is important government walk its talk by ensuring adequate funding for the company in good time. We must point out that readily available raw material plays a critical role in sustaining production in industries,” the statement noted.

To this end, the union recommended that government ensure sustainable supply of shea nuts to the factory.

“Issues of shortage of raw materials should be consigned to the past if we are to reap the full benefits from the revival of the PBC Shea Limited Factory,” it added.

The ICU also urged management and workers at the factory to maintain momentum in production to attract investors, expand operations, and make the factory a key catalyst for development in the Savanna Region and beyond.

On the broader operations of PBC Plc, the union called for immediate funding to enable the company to purchase cocoa beans for the upcoming major cocoa season.

It stressed that with its extensive outlets nationwide, PBC Plc has the potential to generate more jobs when adequately resourced, recalling its past contributions to the nation’s infrastructure development.

The union reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with both public and private partners to create sustainable employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

It also encouraged workers to be good stewards of their institutions, stressing that expansion of such industries would have multiplier effects on job creation and national development.

By Dorothy Yeboah