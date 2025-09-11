Leave DSTV, Fight LGBTQ – Nana Romeo To Sam George

Nana Romeo

Radio host, Nana Romeo, has taken on Communications Minister Sam George, dismissing his focus on DSTV pricing as misplaced and urging him to return to his earlier crusade against LGBTQ+ issues.

On Okay FM on September 8, 2025, Nana Romeo described DSTV as a “luxury, not a necessity,” recalling how former President John Mahama cancelled DSTV subscriptions in government offices without backlash from Multichoice.

“Anyone who can afford it can buy it. Shutting DSTV down will only hurt sports lovers and our creative industry,” he argued, pointing out that the platform holds exclusive rights to Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers and has supported local film production.

He downplayed complaints about overpricing, saying price disparities exist everywhere, from bottled water to entertainment services.

But his sharpest jab was directed at Sam George’s perceived silence on LGBTQ+ issues since assuming ministerial office. “Before you came into power, you focused on LGBTQ+. Ever since you came to office, you have been silent. These are things to be fighting for, not DSTV,” Nana Romeo reportedly added.