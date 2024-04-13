Kwabena Boateng Wins Ejisu NPP Primary

The second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency, Kwabena Boateng, has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary.

Boateng secured 394 votes in the primary held today while his closest competitor, Helena Mensah, secured 302 votes.

Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye also secured 229 votes.

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was reported to have been hospitalized before the primary, secured 35 votes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Evans Duah polled 63 votes, Portia Acheampong Abronye got 6 votes, and Klinsman Karikari Mensah and Aaron Prince Duah garnered 2 votes each.

Ms. Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey scored no votes.

A total of 1081 delegates participated in deciding the fate of nine aspirants.

Mr. Kwabena Boateng will represent the constituency in the forthcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency on April 30, 2024.

The party conducted the parliamentary primary following the demise of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

Throughout the week, campaign activities were fervent as aspirants diligently engaged with delegates to secure their votes.