Agona West NPP Sacks Incumbent MP Cynthia Morrison

The delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) for Agona West in the Central Region have shown the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Cynthia Mamle Morrison a red card in the just-ended party’s parliamentary primary held Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Ms Cynthia Morrison garnered 152 votes as Christopher Arthur emerged victorious in the primary polling 240 votes. Other contenders including Ben Yamoah had 221 votes, Yawson Otoo 168 votes, and Joseph Afrankwa 155 votes.

Mrs Morrison, who won the seat in the 2016 general elections, faced tough competition in this primary.

In the 2020 general election, she secured her second four-year term with 30,513 votes, defeating candidates from the National Democratic Congress and an Independent candidate.

