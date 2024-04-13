Kwesi Nyantakyi Defeated In Ejisu NPP Primary With 35 Votes

Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Political ambition of the former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has ended in tears after suffering a humiliating defeat by securing only 35 of the over 1,081 votes in the Ejisu New Patriotic Party Parliamentary primary.

Mr. Nyantakyi who described himself as ‘Ejisu Cristiano Ronaldo’ contested with 8 others, and was positioned in 5th place on the ballot.

At the end of Saturday polls, he lost to the incumbent Second Deputy Constituency Chairman, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng who emerged winner with 393 votes.

Despite facing a last-minute health scare, the football administrator couldn’t garner enough sympathy votes to secure victory in the election when he allegedly suffered stomach pain on Friday night and was taken to the Legacy Hospital at Asokore Mampong for treatment.

Reports said, Mr Nyantakyi’s illness may have been caused by not eating all day, as he had a busy schedule ahead of Saturday’s polls, including a planned meeting with delegates.

At the end of the polls, the second Vice Chairman for the Constituency, Kwabena Boateng, won with 394 votes while his closest competitor, Helena Mensah, secured 302 votes.

The rest are Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye, 229 votes, Dr. Evans Duah polled 63 votes, Portia Acheampong Abronye got 6 votes, and Klinsman Karikari Mensah and Aaron Prince Duah garnered 2 votes each, and Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey had no votes out of the total 1081 delegates.

BY Daniel Bampoe