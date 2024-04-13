Presidency Clarifies Dismissal Of SSNIT Director-General

The Presidency has issued a statement to shed light on the reasons behind the recent dismissal of Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Contrary to speculations of alleged misconduct or malfeasance, the Presidency has emphasized that Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang’s departure is part of an ongoing restructuring process initiated by President Akufo-Addo.

In a press statement released on Saturday, Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, clarified that the decision to terminate Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang’s tenure was not based on any wrongdoing or mismanagement. President Akufo-Addo instructed the former Director-General to transfer his responsibilities to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, who will assume the role of Director-General, effective Monday, April 15.

Addressing earlier rumors that suggested misconduct as the reason for his dismissal, the Presidency affirms that Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang’s performance as Director-General was commendable.

The Presidency acknowledged his significant contribution to the transformation of SSNIT during his tenure.

President Akufo-Addo’s administration is currently focusing on an extensive restructuring exercise aimed at revitalizing and improving various sectors of the nation’s economy.

This restructuring involves personnel changes in key positions within various government bodies, including SSNIT.

The Presidency expresses gratitude for Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang’s service, dedication, and achievements during his time as Director-General. The statement also conveys President Akufo-Addo’s hopes for a successful transition under the leadership of Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo. Efforts to secure the nation’s pension fund and ensure the financial security of Ghanaian citizens remain a top priority for the government.

The Presidency urges the public to disregard any rumors or inaccurate information about Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang’s dismissal and encourages support for the ongoing restructuring efforts towards a stronger and more prosperous Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi