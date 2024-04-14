Response 1, Afua Asantewaa Roll Out Safe Community Project …With CCTV Cameras, Street Lights

Reputable security company in the country, Response 1 in collaboration with it’s brand ambassador Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum have rolled out an initiative dubbed -Safe Community Outreach Project

To response 1, in the heart of Ghana’s vibrant communities lie a shared commitment to safety, resilience, and unity.

It is an initiative dedicated to fostering a culture of safety and empowerment among all residents.

Themed ‘ Building a safer and a better community’ the community Policing Unit of the Ghana Police Service is playing a key role in ensuring that the initiative succeeds.

Also paramount to the Response 1 its brand ambassador Afua Asantewaa is the installation of CCTV cameras and street lights projects to every community they visit.

In a presentation ceremony at Adamrabe near Oyibi, Response 1 brand ambassador Afua Asantewaa said “At the core of our program is the belief that safety is a collective responsibility—one that transcends boundaries and unites us in our shared goal of creating a secure and supportive environment for everyone. With this vision in mind.

“Response 1 and l have embarked on a journey to engage, educate, and empower individuals and families to take an active role in safeguarding their community.”

She added that through a multifaceted approach, the Safe Community Outreach Program aims to address a wide range of safety concerns, from crime prevention and emergency preparedness to road safety and electronic security.

She noted “By harnessing the power of collaboration and community engagement, we strive to build strong partnerships with local organisations, law enforcement agencies, schools, businesses, and residents to tackle safety challenges head-on.

“Our program is more than just a series of workshops or events—it’s a movement that empowers individuals to make informed decisions, build resilience, and create positive change.

“From educational workshops and community events to youth engagement initiatives and resource distribution efforts, we are committed to equipping residents with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to stay safe and thrive.

“Together, we can build a safer, stronger, and more resilient community—one where safety is not just a priority, but a way of life. Join us in our mission to create a community where everyone feels safe, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.

Mankralo of Adamrabe Nana Agyei Nyarko, commended Response 1 highly for the initiative.

In like manner, Oyibi police commander Bernice Gyamfi lauded Response 1 for the outreach initiative, and pledged her outfit’s support.