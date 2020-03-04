Kwaku Twumasi Appeals For Welfare Fund For Ghanaian Actors

Kwaku Twumasi

Kwaku Twumasi, a veteran actor and movie producer, has appealed to the membership of the Ghana Actors’ Guild (GAG) to consider setting up a welfare fund to assist actors in crisis.

The appeal has come at a time a number of the country’s aged actors are struggling to raise money to take care of their health.

Mr. Twumasi, who previously suffered from stroke, made the call when he was speaking on Angel FM about a GH¢200 and a Tecno phone gift he received from the GAG leadership at the time he was sick.

“We should make good use of the industry. The association can set up a welfare fund to assist members in crisis,” he stated.

“I received support from a lot of people. The leadership of Ghana Actors’ Guild came to visit me and they gave me GH¢200 and a phone.

“Seriously, they did very well because not all industry players will get GH¢200 and a phone from the association. I was even lucky to have such kind gesture from the leadership,” he added.

But, according to him, he is trying very hard to convince the leadership of the industry to set up a fund to support members who are not doing well.

Mr. Twumasi was reportedly bedridden for over four years; the reason has been missing in action for some time.

By Francis Addo