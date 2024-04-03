Lawyer Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo Passes Away In Dubai

The legal community is mourning the loss of Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo, a prominent lawyer in private practice and partner at AB & David Africa, a leading law firm based in Ghana.

The untimely demise of the esteemed legal practitioner occurred in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where she tragically passed away during a preparation session for a scuba diving exercise.

Reportedly, moments before the ill-fated incident, Godson-Amamoo expressed discomfort to her companions while gearing up for the scuba diving activity, which involves independent breathing equipment for underwater exploration, indicating a sudden decline in her well-being. Despite undergoing training in anticipation of the dive, she collapsed unexpectedly, leaving those around her devastated by the sudden turn of events.

With an impressive career spanning over 19 years, Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo specialized in the Natural Resources and Extractive Industries Practice Group at AB & David Africa.

Her expertise in energy and extractive sectors earned her accolades as a trusted advisor to clients on various legal intricacies related to natural resources, mining, energy, and extractive activities.

She played a pivotal role in facilitating acquisitions, project development, negotiation support, and fostering joint ventures within these sectors, demonstrating a profound commitment to legal excellence and strategic counsel.

Moreover, Godson-Amamoo’s leadership extended to the Government Business and Regulation Practice Group at the firm, where she spearheaded initiatives aimed at public sector reform, policy development, and legislative advancement. By providing consultative services to African governments, she contributed to enhancing industry legislation, building institutional capacity, and promoting sustainable system improvements across various sectors, leaving a lasting impact on governmental policies and operational frameworks.

The passing of Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo marks a profound loss in the legal arena, with colleagues, clients, and associates mourning the departure of a dedicated legal practitioner whose professional legacy and contributions will be remembered with deep reverence and admiration.

By Vincent Kubi