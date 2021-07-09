Lokko Embarks On COVID-19 Awareness Campaign

Maxwell Kwasi Oduro Kwakye, aka Lokko

Chief Executive Officer, Prominent Entertainment Company, Maxwell Kwasi Oduro Kwakye, known in the showbiz scene as Lokko, is set to embark on a COVID-19 Delta variant awareness campaign at some selected senior high schools (SHS) in the country.

This follows after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) revealed a record of 34 active cases of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in some communities in Ghana, including some students of Achimota School, who tested positive.

Health experts say the Delta variant, which originated from India, has a higher transmission rate and spreads faster than other COVID-19 strains. It has been found in communities in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, Mr. Lokko said there is the need to create awareness on the COVID-19 Delta variant to help control the spread of the virus on campuses.

“My team will embark on a tour to various campuses to create an awareness campaign to reduce the spread among the schools. With the limited resources, I will distribute free nose mask, hand sanitisers among others to the students,” he said.

“We will add doctors to help screen and test patients with COVID-19 to be able to assist with the necessary care and also advice students on the need to stay safe on campus by admonishing them to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols,” he added.

The high school tour, according to him, will kick off on October 25, 2021 in three selected regions, Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions.

Mr. Lokko is a seasoned entertainment event organiser and has been in the creative industry over a decade with remarkable contributions to the music industry in Ghana through his consistent hosting of events, musical concerts, and other club shows.