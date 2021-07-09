Atinka TV Launches Di Asa Season 5 Today

Season five (5) of Atinka TV’s multiple award-winning music reality show, ‘Di Asa’, will be launched today at Dor Events Annex located at North Kaneshie in Accra, opposite the Alabaster School.

The event, which is expected to start at 4pm, will be live on Atinka TV and streamed live on Facebook, Atinka TV Ghana and YouTube.

A number of creative industry personalities as well as winners of previous seasons are expected to grace the launch ceremony.

Artistes billed to thrill music fans at the event are Mr. Drew, Sherifa Gunu, and child poet, Nakeeyat Dramani, among others.

At the launch, prizes for the winners, venues for audition, mode of auditioning and all information about the main show will be announced.

The public is therefore encouraged to take note and tune into Atinka TV for more updates.

Di Asa is a dance reality TV show for plus size women doing micro businesses. The concept is designed to entertain, empower and project plus size women in a fun-filled environment, keeping the family unwind after a hard day’s work.

The queens have the opportunity to work with renowned companies in Ghana. They are taught financial management skills and how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Over 3,000 plus size women have competed in Di Asa since its inception in 2017. Auditions will take place in the 16 regional capitals to select the best dancers from August, 2021. Di Asa has viewership strength of 3.5 million on TV as well as huge following on social media.

So far, Di Asa has travelled to over sixty-eight communities across Ghana. lt is very exciting, fun packed and entertaining.