Gyakie Featured On UK’s Wonderland Magazine

Ghanaian afrobeat/highlife artiste, Jacqueline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has made another international recognition after been featured on the cover of UK’s Wonderland magazine 2021.

Wonderland is an international, independently published magazine offering a unique perspective on the best new and established talents across all popular cultures such as fashion, film, music, and art.

The magazine entertains, challenges, and informs both men and women audiences with editorial and fashion, captured by the most in-demand photographers in the industry today.

Describing Gyakie as the “Queen of Gold Coast” due to her enormous musical achievements, the rising Afrobeats star is a total force to be reckoned with as the inaugural face of Spotify’s Equal campaign, and in recent months has cemented herself as a bonafide hit-maker with ‘Forever’, accumulating over 25 million streams worldwide.

In her conversation with Wonderland magazine, the music star candidly speaks on juggling her newfound fame and university.

She said, “Most of the time when I close from school, some of the people that love my music come around and they want to talk to me and take pictures. Sometimes I want to be like a normal person,” Gyakie explains modestly, before adding: “It’s a nice feeling because it’s a compliment for someone to walk up to you and tell you I love your music, I’m a fan… It’s a very nice feeling.”

She expressed the love and recognition she got from her hit single ‘Forever’

“The fact that this song reached different countries and reached a lot more ears and a bigger market, I feel like the kind of message I wanted to deliver has actually reached a huge number of people,” she shares. “It makes me feel very honoured that a lot more people are going to discover my talent, and discover my potential as an artiste. It’s cool,” Gyakie stated.

Having burst onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2019, the burgeoning songbird boasts of quite an impressive catalogue of relative hit singles within a very short time: ‘Control’, ‘Sor Mi Mu’, ‘Nana Nyame’ ‘Never Like This’, and the recently released ‘Whine’ arguably her biggest record yet!

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke