Low Quits Germany Job

Joachim Low

Germany manager, Joachim Low, would step down from his post this summer after the European Championship, it was announced yesterday.

Low, 61, who was contracted until 2022, would leave the German FA after 17 years with the national team and 15 years as the head coach. He has coached them for 189 games, having won 120 and lost 31.The news means Germany will require a new manager to take them through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Low first joined the team in 2004 as assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann before taking over in 2006, and led them to the Euro 2008 final before winning the World Cup six years later.

“Joachim Low will vacate his position as the Bundestrainer after the 2021 European Championship,” a statement on the DFB website read. “The Bundestrainer asked to cancel his contract, valid until 2022, immediately after the tournament. The DFB has agreed to it,” it added.

Low added, “I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude, but at the same time continue to be very motivated when it comes to the upcoming European Championship tournament.

“I am proud because it is something very special and an honour for me to be involved in my country; and because I have been able to work with the best footballers in the country for almost 17 years, and supported them in their development.

“I have great triumphs with them and painful defeats, but above all, many wonderful and magical moments—not just winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. I am and will remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an ideal working environment,” he said.

An exciting semifinal run with big wins over England and Argentina at the 2010 World Cup were the first clear signs of Low’s style that would conquer the world four years later.

Their 7-1 demolition of hosts, Brazil, in the semifinal of the 2014 tournament stunned the football world and was arguably the best performance by Low’s team, with its quick passing style that dismantled the Brazilian defence in a sensational first half.