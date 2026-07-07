LPG Urges Govt To House Flood Victims At Saglemi

Jerry Owusu Appauh

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has urged the government to immediately relocate victims of the recent floods to completed and habitable units at the Saglemi Housing Project, arguing that the facility should not remain idle while thousands of displaced Ghanaians struggle for shelter.

According to the party, many flood victims are currently sleeping in schools, churches and overcrowded temporary shelters, even though the taxpayer-funded Saglemi Housing Project has completed housing units that can provide immediate relief.

The call was contained in a press statement issued on July 6, 2026, and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Jerry Owusu Appauh.

The statement expressed deep concern over the devastating floods, which it said have displaced thousands of people, destroyed homes and businesses, and left many families in distress.

“It is both painful and unacceptable that while innocent citizens sleep in schools, churches and overcrowded temporary shelters, the Saglemi Housing Project—built with taxpayers’ money—continues to sit largely unused,” the statement said.

The LPG urged the government to urgently inspect all completed and habitable units at the housing project and relocate families who have lost their homes to the facility without delay.

It maintained that leaving completed public housing unoccupied while citizens continue to suffer is difficult to justify.

The party further charged the government to move beyond expressions of sympathy and implement practical measures that would restore dignity to affected families.

Beyond the immediate humanitarian crisis, the LPG blamed Ghana’s perennial flooding on years of poor planning, weak enforcement of building regulations and inadequate investment in drainage infrastructure.

It stressed that the country cannot continue to witness annual flood disasters followed by temporary relief interventions and political excuses.

The party also called on President John Dramani Mahama and the relevant ministries to act swiftly, warning that every day of delay worsens the suffering of vulnerable citizens.

The statement concluded that good governance is measured by the ability to protect lives, safeguard public resources and respond effectively to emergencies, urging the government to act with urgency, accountability and compassion in addressing the plight of flood victims.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi