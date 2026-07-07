Blogger Jullie Jay-Kanz Honoured

Jullie Jay-Kanz

Ghanaian blogger and humanitarian, Jullie Jay-Kanz, has been named an awardee at the 5th Global Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 for her work in media and community service.

The summit, under the theme “Celebrating Women Leading the Future: AI, Innovation & Impact”, will bring together global leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers.

The event aims to spotlight the role of women in shaping the future through innovation and service. Jullie Jay-Kanz was recognised for her diligence in blogging and humanitarian work.

As a blogger, she uses her platform to amplify important voices and social issues. As a humanitarian, she has led initiatives focused on impact and empowerment in her community.

The Global Women Leadership Summit & Awards is an annual platform that celebrates outstanding women leaders in health, business, governance, social impact, technology, and advocacy. This year’s edition will focus on how women are leading in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), driving innovation, and creating sustainable impact in their communities and beyond.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke