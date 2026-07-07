Does Ghana Need More Prayers Or A Change Of Mindsets And Attitudes?

We thank the President for declaring a National Day of Prayer.

For us at the African Centre for the Study of Worldviews and Wholistic Development of Societies, while this declaration is commendable, we have serious concerns because it appears to affirm only the religiosity of Ghanaians.

While it is important to acknowledge the love for prayer among religious people, as well as the numerous monthly revivals, fasting programmes, prayer conventions and other religious activities, it is equally important to examine our love for prayer vis-à-vis our mindsets and attitudes.

Prayer is generally meant to appeal to God, intercede, and seek His face and favour in times of need. It is also an act of worship and praise to the Most-High God. Prayer is, above all, a relationship between believers and the God they serve. This is why Christians pray, “Our Father…” However, the question that should be asked is whether people truly know Him and have a genuine relationship with Him.

As a nation, God has given us almost everything we need for development and prosperity, including abundant natural resources, fertile land, rich vegetation and, despite the effects of climate change elsewhere, plentiful rainfall and favourable weather.

Above all, we have talented, skilled and hardworking people. Yet we pray as though God has done nothing for us and everything depends on Him doing it all over again.

We must critically examine the causes of poverty, disease, hunger, deprivation and the devastating floods that recently affected our nation. Can we honestly say these problems come from God, or are they man-made through our carelessness, greed, selfishness, corruption and immoral conduct?

Despite our religiosity and constant prayers, corruption remains endemic. Greed, nepotism and selfishness continue to characterise our society. Can we continue praying to God or Allah when we neither respect, honour nor obey Him, while persisting in these sinful practices? Are we not making a mockery of Him by continuing to pray, sing and worship while refusing to obey His commands?

2 Chronicles 7:14 states:

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sins and heal their land.”

This is the God to whom we pray. It is astonishing that more than 80 per cent of Ghana’s population worships in churches, chapels, cathedrals and mosques, yet many continue to engage in bribery, greed, selfishness, corruption and other forms of wickedness. These behaviours have brought our nation to its knees and contributed to disasters such as the recent floods.

Can successive governments account to Ghanaians for the billions of cedis received since the 1990s from the World Bank, the IMF and other development partners in grants and loans for drainage, dredging, sewage, pollution control and sanitation projects?

If even half of those funds had been properly invested in improving sewage and drainage systems in Accra and other cities, many of these flooding challenges would have been significantly reduced.

The various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies employ officials who are paid monthly to plan, monitor and supervise projects. Unfortunately, many appear more concerned about personal gain than the responsibilities entrusted to them.

Likewise, many of the politicians we elected to serve in ministries, departments and public institutions are religious people who attend churches or mosques. Yet they are simply being called to pray. Leaders and citizens who engage in theft, greed, corruption, selfishness and immoral conduct are all invited to pray, without first being challenged to change their ways.

Proverbs 14:34 says:

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”

People are being encouraged to pray instead of being urged to repent, abandon immoral behaviour and turn away from wickedness. Religious leaders have a responsibility to nurture righteousness among their followers so they can positively influence society and contribute to national prosperity. Sadly, many in Ghana continue to urge their congregations to pray, even when many are not living according to the principles of the God they profess to serve.

We therefore suggest that this occasion should rather be observed as a National Day of Repentance and Prayer, reminding citizens to turn away from greed, selfishness, wickedness and corruption.

Our nation needs religious leaders who are sincere, courageous and faithful to the God they claim to represent. They are aware of the wickedness, corruption and moral failings that exist among many members of their churches and mosques. Yet too many fail to call them to repentance and a change of lifestyle, choosing instead to continue calling them to worship and prayer.

God hears the prayers of those who humble themselves, sincerely seek Him and turn away from their sins and wickedness, as stated in 2 Chronicles 7:14.

The author is the Director of the African Centre for the Study of Worldviews and Wholistic Development of Societies.

By Dr. Christopher Ampedu