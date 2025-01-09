Mahama’s “Tots, Tots” Appointments Unacceptable – Minority Leader

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has slammed President John Dramani Mahama’s initial ministerial appointments, describing the approach as inadequate and reflective of unpreparedness.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin made the remarks during parliamentary proceedings, expressing frustration with the announcement of only three ministerial nominees, a move he called a “tots, tots” appointment.

Unfulfilled Promises

The Minority Leader noted that the Speaker of Parliament had announced only three nominees: the Finance Minister-designate, the Energy Minister-designate, and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin expressed disappointment, stating that a government that had campaigned on promises of a “24-hour economy” should have been more prepared.

“This government told us they were ready for governance. They promised a 24-hour economy. Mr. Speaker, we expected them to be ready from day one, not to start with this ‘tots, tots, tots’ approach,” he said.

Call for More Appointments

The Minority pressed for the swift nomination of additional ministers for key sectors such as Agriculture, Roads and Highways, and Lands and Natural Resources. He specifically mentioned individuals like Armah Kofi Bua and Eric Opoku, whom he expected to feature prominently in the appointments.

“You cannot start with just energy, finance, and the attorney general. We want to hear more names, and we need ministers for critical sectors to address the pressing issues facing the nation,” he added.

Heated Exchange

The remarks sparked a lively exchange on the floor of Parliament. Some members of the Majority, particularly Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, questioned the timing and appropriateness of Afenyo-Markin’s concerns, as the session was initially focused on corrections to votes and proceedings.

However, the Minority Leader stood his ground, stating that his comments were necessary and reflected the urgency of the situation.

“Mr. Speaker, I took your leave to make this point because it is a matter of national importance. The government must act decisively and show Ghanaians they are ready to lead,” he asserted.

According to him, the delayed release of a comprehensive ministerial list is a sluggish start to the new administration.

The Minority has made it clear they will continue to hold the government accountable for its promises and performance.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House