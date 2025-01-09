GCU Presents Presidential Charter to Asantehene

Management of GCU at Manhyia Palace

The Garden City University (GCU), located in Kenyasi in the Ashanti Region, has presented its presidential charter to the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

This took place during a courtesy call by the university’s management on the Asantehene during the first Awukudee of the year.

The university was one of 14 institutions granted a presidential charter by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in December 2024. With the presidential charter, GCU can now issue its own certificates and no longer requires approval from its mentoring universities to introduce new programmes.

Appreciation

The founder of GCU, Albert Acquah, expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for his support, emphasizing that it was fitting to present the charter to him as a gesture of appreciation. He noted that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II played a significant role in the growth of the university and in resolving land disputes that the institution faced.

Prospects

In an interview with the media, Mr. Acquah highlighted the opportunities the presidential charter offers for the university’s development. He noted that GCU, which was previously affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, now has the autonomy to expand its programmes to meet the needs of the community and the country.

“There are some courses we identified but couldn’t run, and that has hindered our growth over the past years,” he said.

He added that independence is crucial for the university’s continuous growth and its ability to address national needs.

“We have ideas to offer certain programmes, like speech and communication disorders—a new programme to help our children,” he explained.

With this milestone, GCU is poised to broaden its scope and contribute further to national development through innovative academic offerings.

