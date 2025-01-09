Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025: Countdown to Nov 29 begins

After a groundbreaking 2024 episode, Africa’s biggest disc jockey event, Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, is already gearing up for its 2025 edition.

Organizers of the revered DJ awards show, Merqury Republic, have launched a 365 day countdown to the 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Festival, slated for November 29, 2025 at the Palms Convention Center.

Sponsored by the country’s leading total beverage company, Guinness Ghana and powered by Smirnoff, Ghana DJ Awards 2025 will run on the theme ‘Shake the Floor’ and will encompass a wide range of events that seek to create and solidify the relationship between celebrated DJs and music fans across the country. The theme draws inspiration from the dance floor experience — where music transcends barriers, unites people, and creates lasting memories.

‘Shake the Floor’ also highlights the DJs role as more than just a music selector but a cultural curator with the capability of uplifting communities through sound and energy.

Creative Director of the Ghana DJ Awards, Merqury Quaye, explained that “the 2025 theme is a celebration of the magic that happens when DJs and music lovers come together. It’s inspired by the energy, passion, and love that fans bring to the dance floor, turning ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences”.

All across social media, Guinness Ghana DJ Awards will provide updates in the run-up to November 29, 2025, with a sequential outdooring of its itinerary for the much-anticipated nationwide tour, Pub Fest, Ghana DJ Clinic, Ladies Concert and Nominees Jam.

The Ghana DJ Awards is considered a barometer for measuring the success of DJs.

The 2024 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards delivered an epic experience with performances from rappers Edem, Guru, and Keche. Top DJs Andy Dosty and Merqury Quaye himself treated audiences to nostalgic hits while facing off in the ‘Old School vs New School’ battle. DJ Lord OTB emerged DJ of the Year and DJ Mish bagged the Female DJ of the Year award.

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 promises to be nothing short of amazing as music enthusiasts get ready to “Shake the Floor”.