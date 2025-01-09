Aklerh Set To Launch Latest Single

Ghanaian dancehall artist Aklerh will unveil her latest Afrobeat single, “Mash Up,” on January 15, 2025. This release follows her successful six-track EP titled “Dancehall Queen,” which hit the airwaves in April 2024 and has been well-received by fans.

Aklerh who calls herself Dancehall Queen spoke about her decision to do an afrobeat track. “I decided to do an afrobeat track to showcase my versatility and also explore fresh musical horizons,” the Labadi Gyal singer noted.

Released through the Revolution Record label, “Mash Up” is anticipated to be another hit from Aklerh.

She has already made a significant impact on the music scene with memorable performances at events such as Stonebwoy’s BHIM Beach Concert, Ras Kuuku’s Puomfest, and her own concert event, Queen of the Coast.

Notably, Stonebwoy has recognized Aklerh as one of Africa’s promising dancehall artists.

Join us in celebrating Aklerh’s latest musical endeavor—don’t miss “Mash Up”!