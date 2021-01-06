Miss Kidi Ghana Soon

Mabel Acheampomaa Acheampong (left) and Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

The organisers of child beauty pageant dubbed ‘Miss Kidi Ghana’ have announced that the maiden edition of the annual event will be launched on February 3.

The Miss Kidi Ghana, an initiative of ASKOF Productions, would see female kids between the ages of five and 12 engage in a series of competitive categories including talent shows, runway skills, among others.

Madam Mabel Acheampomaa Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer of Miss Kidi Ghana, said the upcoming pageantry seeks to give kids a good foundation to launch their beauty pageant ambition at a younger age.

According to her, the platform would also nurture aspiring female beauty pageant kids and secure better future opportunities for them.

“Most children have the passion for pageantry but don’t have the opportunity to demonstrate their talents. So we want to use this platform to change the lives of these young ones and give them a good foundation in pageantry.

“So we would enroll some children having reached an agreement with their parents and make them realise their dreams and am hopeful that it would be a life-changing experience for Ghanaian kids,” she said in an interview.

On her part, Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director of ASKOF Productions, mentioned that the maiden edition of the event would open doors for aspiring kids to also secure an international platform in the future.

Notably, the maiden queens of this year’s pageantry would win amazing prizes including an all-expenses-paid trip abroad, a crown, cash, and other amazing prizes.