Go For Early Goal!

…Papic Cautions Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic, has suggested an early goal to their arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko, when they face Al Hilal Omdurman in Sudan (Al Hilal Stadium) today.

Papic admitted the enormity of Kotoko’s task, having lost 0-1 in the CAF Champions League first leg in Accra few days ago.

But has advised that hitting the back of the net early will unsettle the home side which will help them (Kotoko) dictate the game’s pace and sail through to the next stage.

The Serbian, after stints on the African continent, has said ahead of the game that it is difficult to play in the North African country, and has admonished the Porcupine Warriors to get an early goal and possibly a second one to secure their qualification.

He told ‘Kumasi FM’ “it is very difficult to play football in Sudan.”

Papic, who guided his side to record an emphatic 6-1 over Bechem United last Saturday, added that “Kotoko must be cautious because it is not easy to play in Sudan, and the worst part of everything is that they lost at home.

“But if they manage to score an early goal that will be very good for them, everything is possible,” he said.

Kotoko progressed to the second round of the competition after a walk over against Mauritania’s side, FC Nouadhibou, on COVID-19 grounds in early December last year.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum