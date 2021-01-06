Trassaco Residents In Trouble

Kingsley Owusu-Achau

After a protracted land legal tussle between Empire Builders (Trassaco Valley) and Top Kings Limited, the Supreme Court has ruled the case in favour of the latter.

Presided over by Justice Brobbey, the case was ruled in favour of Top Kings Limited at the Accra Fast Track High Court.

All three judges ruled unanimously in Top Kings’ favour, making them the rightful owners of the property and consequently slapping Trassaco Valley with a GH¢10,000 fine.

It was Empire Builders that proceeded to the Court of Appeal. But they lost again and the Supreme Court ruling marks the end of a case spanning over two decades.

The Empire Builders (Trassaco) in an attempt to beat off competition from Top Kings succeeded in their ploy which relegated the wholly owned Ghanaian business to the background.

Managing Director of Top Kings Limited, Mr. Kingsley Owusu-Achau, when asked about his impressions lamented that the long legal tussle marred the otherwise illustrious career, saying, “As a matter of urgency Ghana must find a lasting solution to our land tenure system.

“It’s sad to note that some countries like Canada caution their prospective investors to Ghana to be wary of land acquisition for their projects.

“It sends bad signals to foreign investors. We lost not only HFC Bank but some Canadian investors as partners due to this litigation.”

He added, “We thank God the court has ruled in our favour, so technically, occupants of the land are not the real owners and so they should be looking elsewhere.”

By Kofi Aduonum