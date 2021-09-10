Mobile Banker to Serve 5yrs in Prison for Stealing Over GH₵13k

A Mobile Banker, Essah Gabriel Ansah Sasraku, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment in hard labor for dishonestly appropriating an amount of Gh ₵13,414.00 belonging to South Akim Rural Bank in Osenase.

The 26 year-old accused was charged for stealing, contrary to section 124(1) of the criminal offenses act 1960,(Act 29) when he appeared before the judge, Abubakari Abass Adams.

According to the facts of the case presented by Chief Inspector Richard L.Adukpo, the accused person is an employee(Mobile Banker) in charge of Akwatia Zone, and the complainant is the manager for the Osenase branch of the Bank.

The prosecutor said on 06-05-2021, a customer of the Bank tried to withdraw his savings with the accused at the Kade branch and detected that his money at the Bank is far lower than what is written in his passbook.

The manager of the Bank requested the passbook and detected Gh ₵20,800 belonging to the customer.

A report was made to the police who contracted Financial Auditors and upon auditing, the accused admitted having suppressed the Gh ₵20,800 to other customers but the audit report detected Gh ₵15,414 been suppressed.

The prosecutor said the accused after his arrest refunded Gh ₵2000.00 to the Bank but was unable to refund the balance of Gh ₵13,414.00 until he was sent to court for prosecution.