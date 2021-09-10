NDC unveils Mahama’s “do or die” T-shirts

Barely 48 hours after the former president John Mahama declared that the 2024 election is going to be a “do or die” affair at the polling stations for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), party supporters are flooding social media with their branded T-shirts endorsing the threat.

The T-shirts come with the inscription: “The do or die rescue mission” with an NDC branded cap to match.

The 2020 flagbearer of the NDC has come under fire since the declaration on radio, however, he said he still stands by his words.

“… They don’t understand ‘do or die’. ‘Do or die’ is an English idiom,” Mahama explained. “In Africa, we have many proverbs and we sometimes don’t say things in the straight format: we use proverbs. In English, we have idiomatic expressions.

Those who left school early don’t understand idiomatic expressions. ‘Do or die’ means a critical assignment you have, and so you must do the needful or perish.”

He added: “What I mean is that the NDC should not wait and go back to the Supreme Court. Whatever has to be done at the polling stations and collation centres must be done. And so I don’t retract: the next election for NDC is going to be a do-or-die affair.