NDC Youth Endorse Mahama “Do or Die” Comment

John Dramani Mahama

THE 16 regional youth organizers and their deputies of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have taken a soothing and refreshing cognizance of the proclamation by His Excelleney John Dramani Mahama that the 2024 collections will be a “do or die” affair at polling and collation centers.

According to press statement by the Youth wing sighted by DGN Online “Without mincing words, we (l6 Regional Youth Organizers and our deputies) do not only embrace this statement at this defining moment in the history of our country”.

The statement said “we also feel psychologically energized, emboldened and retooled to go every length to rescue our country in 2024 from the corrupt and greedy grips of its current managers”.

The Youth Wing noted that “The conduct of the Electoral Commission in the last general election, the use of State-sponsored brigands disguised as Military personnel and the subsequent tacit endorsements of all the ill of the electoral process by the Supreme Court narrowed everything down to its simplest understanding that election at every polling station and collation center must be done or die”.

The statement continues that “To be exact, the Supreme Court gave its clearest backing to the idea that political Parties must fight their batties at polling stations and not at the Court or Police Stations”.

They added that “after the dismal performance of Justices of the Supreme Court in the last election petition, we psyched ourselves that everything about elections must be settled at the various polling stations irrespective of

the shape or form it will assume”.

The NDC Youth Wing further claimed that “Indeed, Ghanaians who voted for change in the 2020 elections witnessed how their mandate was callously stolen by a concerted collaboration of petty politicking by supposed independent institutions”.

They questioned that “For how long should we- meaning Ghanaians look on while State power is deployed to rob and deprive them of their right?.

The Youth further threatened that “We do not wish our country travels the path of Chad, Mali, Guinea and other Countries where the suffering masses had to rise in arms to topple constitutional rascals masquerading as Presidents”.

The statement said the call for a do or die approach in election 2024 is an unwritten code to guide everybody that, what is accepted as ballot cast and declared at every polling station should form the basis on which the next

President is declared winner”.

” It is a call to say Enough is Enough! We applaud John Dramani Mahama for the adroit mentality with which he wants to approach the 2024 elections with, and we want to assure him and all Ghanaians who are desperate to vole out the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government that, the do or die mantra will operate as a tool to protect their votes” the statement underscored.

BY Daniel Bampoe