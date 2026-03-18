MTN Donates To Muslim Communities Ahead Of Eid-ul-Fitr

Ibrahim Misto handing over the check to the National Chief Imam

MTN Ghana has donated cash and items worth GH¢200,000 to the Muslim community during a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheihk Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, in Accra yesterday,

The Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, Ibrahim Misto described the donation as an annual visit to express gratitude for the National Chief Imam’s guidance and continued support. Mr. Misto, said the gesture forms part of the company’s commitment to supporting the Muslim community, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

He noted that the visit also coincides with MTN Ghana’s 30th anniversary, describing the milestone as an opportunity to deepen engagement with customers and communities across the country.

“We are here to thank His Eminence for his wisdom and guidance and support as well as being partners in our journey, this year is especially special to MTN Ghana as we celebrate our 30th anniversary,” he said.

Mr. Misto added that MTN will continue to be fully operational throughout the festive season; ensuring that customers have access to services, including mobile money transactions, customer assistance, and security awareness.

“During this holiday we will be available for our customers to give them all the support and customer resolutions, education awareness to make sure that they enjoy the holidays as well,” he stated.

In response, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu expressed appreciation for the gesture and offered prayers for the company.

He emphasised the importance of peace, tolerance, and coexistence among Ghanaians, highlighting the country’s unique harmony between different religious groups.

“Ghana is one of the few countries where Muslims and Christians live and work together in unity. This is something we must continue to protect,” he said.

The Chief Imam also underscored the spiritual significance of Ramadan, describing it as a period of sacrifice, prayer, and service to humanity. He urged individuals to remain humble and prioritise being pious over status or background.

“If we must take pride, it should be in our righteousness and fear of Allah, not in our race or origin,” he added.

MTN Ghana indicated that the support extends beyond Accra to other regions, targeting Muslim communities nationwide as part of its broader corporate social responsibility efforts and reaffirmed its commitment to fostering strong relationships with faith-based communities and contributing to national development.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong