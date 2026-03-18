Economy Expands By 6.0% In 2025 – GSS

Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, Government Statistician

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) latest data has shown that the economy recorded a solid 6.0% overall Gross Domestic Product growth in 2025.

This was due to momentum building toward the end of the 2025 year as the fourth quarter posted 5.8% growth, up from 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to the GSS, the latest provisional GDP estimates show that in nominal terms, the economy expanded to over GH¢1.43 trillion, while real GDP rose to about GH¢209.6 billion, up from GH¢197.9 billion in 2024 reflecting steady and broad-based growth.

The data further indicated that non-oil activities remained the main driver of growth, with non-oil GDP recording strong expansion and outperforming the previous year underscoring the country’s growing shift toward a more diversified, non-oil-dependent economy.

The services sector maintained its position as the largest contributor to economic activity, driving more than half of total GDP growth, the GSS said with key areas such as information and communication, transport and storage, education, and financial and insurance services leading the expansion.

According to the GSS, agriculture recorded improved performance, growing by over 5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 with crop production being the main driver, while cocoa rebounded to positive growth after a sharp contraction in 2024.

Meanwhile, the industrial sector showed modest improvement but remained constrained, largely due to a significant decline in oil and gas production. However, gains in manufacturing and electricity helped cushion the slowdown.

The GSS data further highlighted that a small number of sectors—including services, crops, gold, manufacturing, and transport accounted for nearly 87% of total GDP growth, emphasizing both the strength and concentration of the expansion.

Additionally, lower GDP deflator growth suggested moderating inflationary pressures, pointing to some stability in prices over the period.

A Business Desk Report