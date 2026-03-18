YEA Boss, Nana Aba Clash Over Coconut Husks Job Creation

Outspoken broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has called out Malik Basintale, CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), over a claim he made last year to create 2,000 permanent jobs from coconut husks recycling.

Malik Basintale had announced the initiative on social media, stating that the project would not only address environmental concerns but also provide sustainable employment opportunities for young people.

“You see this here, they are called coconut husks! The leftover after enjoying your coconut milk or juice that liters the city. This afternoon, I shall be creating 2,000 permanent jobs from it while saving the environment. Watch out,” the post on X read.

However, Nana Aba Anamoah wants evidence, asking for details on the jobs created, including who has been employed, their roles, and the structure in place to sustain the jobs long-term.

“We’ve gone beyond the ‘watch out’ stage. Kindly share the evidence of these 2,000 jobs you created. Where are they? Who has been employed and what roles do they occupy? Who are the beneficiaries, how were they selected and what structure is in place to sustain these jobs long term?” Nana Aba’s post read.

Basintale’s announcement had sparked widespread excitement on social media, with many suggesting potential products that could be generated from coconut husks. The YEA has not yet provided further details on the implementation of the project, but it’s expected to focus on processing coconut husks into coir fibre, eco-friendly packaging, and biomass fuel.

Meanwhile, others like Nana Aba have questioned the YEA boss on his delay in providing the youth with sustainable employment as promised during the 2024 general election.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke