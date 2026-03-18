Scrap Off TGMA Reggae/ Dancehall Category – Kwadwo Sheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon

Renowned content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, has called on the awarding board of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) to scrap off the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste and Song category as it has outlived its purpose in the industry.

For this year’s edition, Best Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste nominees include; Samini, Ras Kuuku and Stonebwoy.

Analysing the recently released TGMA awards category, Kwadwo Sheldon stated that following the exit of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, the category has lost its competitiveness.

“When it comes to this genre, there is a decline of it, so they should scrap it off because we know who will win this category. Because now when it comes to the Reggae Dancehall thing, … we now have Afro Dancehall.

“You cannot tell me that every single year we have the same people in the category, and there is an obvious winner because anytime you drop the list there is an obvious winner and it gets boring,” he disclosed.

“Either you bring Shatta Wale or scrap this nonsense. Because when it was between Stonebwoy and Shatta, there was a competition, but right now it’s Stonebwoy, because there is no way I’m going to pick Ras Kuuku or Samini over Stonebwoy. And also most of the artistes in this category are diversifying from their original genre,” he added.

Stonebwoy is the king of Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall. He’s won the TGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award a whopping 10 times, with his most recent win in 2025.

His win in the Reggae/Dancehall category has sparked debate about the lack of competition, especially with Shatta Wale’s absence. Some argue that Stonebwoy’s dominance is a testament to his consistency and hard work, while others believe the category suffers without Shatta Wale’s presence.

At last year’s awards, Stonebwoy emphasised the importance of recognising longevity and consistency in the music industry, stating that trophies and respect should be the standard for artistes who consistently deliver quality work.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke