Murder Of Female Police: More Officers Dispatched To Tamale

The late Agartha Nana Nabin

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) Headquarters in Accra has dispatched a combined team of officers from the Criminal Investigation, Intelligence and National Operations Departments to Tamale to support local police in probing the murder of a female police officer at a snap check duty point on the Kumbungu road in Tamale.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night, July 30, 2019.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that a female police officer, Agartha Nana Nabin, was shot dead by suspected armed robbers in the Northern Region.

The deceased body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary.

Inspection conducted at the crime scene by the police led to the retriever of one shell.

On July 30, 2019, the deceased was in the accompany of two other personnel at the Kumbungu Road checkpoint near Star Oil Filing Station.

At About 8:45 pm, an oncoming ash coloured salon car was signalled to stop on approaching the check point.

About four occupants of the salon car reportedly armed and dressed in military camouflage and wearing face masks and dessert boots suddenly got down and shot at the deceased, killing her instantly.

Another female police officer in an attempt to take cover stumbled and fell. Her weapon together with that of the deceased were reportedly taken by the robbers.

The third officer who had then taken cover, reportedly fired at the robbers but they managed to escape with the two weapons.

The Regional Commander accompanied by other officers visited the scene and found the deceased in a pool of blood.

The Lamashegu Divisional Police Commander, Supt. Zoiku Dinam who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, said the police were yet to inform the family of the deceased about the incident, adding that they have to use the appropriate police structures.

BY Melvin Tarlue

Related story: N/R: Robbers Kill Female Police