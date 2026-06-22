Music Isn’t My Last Option – Davido

Davido

Afrobeats superstar Davido has hit back at critics who claim he only does music to stay relevant or make a living, insisting his career is driven by passion, not necessity.

The 30BG boss made the statement on X, writing: “Una think say music nah my last option, una go learn.”

Davido’s post is a direct rebuttal to the assumption that he chose music out of desperation or because he lacked other viable career paths.

Coming from the famously affluent and influential Adeleke family, the award-winning artist has vast generational wealth and a highly successful business empire outside entertainment.

With the bold remark, Davido is reminding detractors that he makes music purely out of love for the craft.

It also serves as a confident warning to competitors: respect his talent and longevity, as he will continue to dominate the industry on his own terms regardless of their opinions.

The post has since sparked debate online, with fans applauding his confidence while critics weigh in on the ongoing conversation about privilege and artistry.

“I’m not a @davido fan, but from the deepest part of my heart I love how the guy carries himself. He knows when to be serious, when to play, and he is not an attention seeker, but he pays attention. And most importantly, his humility. If I must be a fan of any Nigerian secular musician, it must be Davido,” Clement C Mbanugo wrote under Davido’s post.

Uzo Chiamaka also wrote: ” Why all these long talk. Leave Davido alone. There is something about someone whom even grandmothers love and attend his shows. The love for Davido is about his inner man. . He is a very real person. Good and innocent free spirited individual. Stop hating on him.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke