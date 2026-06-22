Ghanaians Celebrate Dads On Social Media

Lydia Forson and dad

This year’s Father’s Day took a different turn as Ghanaians traded traditional greetings for heartfelt tributes, flooding social media to applaud the sacrifices and accomplishments of fathers.

The shift was evident from the very top. At a special service, members of Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God honoured President John Dramani Mahama with warm Father’s Day greetings, commending him for his leadership as both a father and a national leader.

A heartwarming moment unfolded as the President received prayers and blessings from the congregation, with many honouring his service to the nation.

Beyond the spotlight, many Ghanaians used the day to express gratitude to men who have played significant roles in their lives — whether as biological fathers, guardians, mentors, or role models.

The likes of Lydia Forson among others shared photographs of themselves and their fathers on X while wishing them the very best.

The 2026 celebration according to many reflects how views on fatherhood have evolved.

It shows how fathers are no longer seen only as providers and disciplinarians. Today, they’re celebrated for emotional support, active parenting, mentorship, and vulnerability.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke Accra